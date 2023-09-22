Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

