Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Herc worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $121.03 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile



Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

