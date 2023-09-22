Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

