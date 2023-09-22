Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 70,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 111,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

