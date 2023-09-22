Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388,607.10

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $63.50 million and $388,607.10 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,606.34 or 1.00051146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06280717 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $480,978.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

