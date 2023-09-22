Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.20

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76), with a volume of 8849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.75).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.15 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

