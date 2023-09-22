ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $830,536.25 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $205.68. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

