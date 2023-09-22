Reviewing Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enbridge and Keyera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $41.00 billion 1.78 $2.31 billion $1.40 24.50 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.21

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Enbridge pays out 187.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Enbridge and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 8.58% 10.20% 3.33% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enbridge and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 5 2 0 2.29 Keyera 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $55.68, indicating a potential upside of 62.33%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $31.81, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Keyera.

Summary

Enbridge beats Keyera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in the natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

