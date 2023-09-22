Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $78,713.34 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,514 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $78,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $9,647,000.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

