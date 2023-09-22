Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

