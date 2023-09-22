Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.