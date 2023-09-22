Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.39 on Monday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

