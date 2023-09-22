Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 6,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF makes up about 6.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 24.64% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

