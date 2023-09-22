Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,733.51 or 0.06518732 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $916.14 million and approximately $564,020.15 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 528,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,488 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 528,491.39582094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,728.67566883 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $704,288.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

