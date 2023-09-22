Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 0.5%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 5,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

