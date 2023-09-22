Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

RGLD opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

