RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

