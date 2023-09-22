Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,221,550.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $3,326,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $208.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

