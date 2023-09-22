Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $16.44 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

