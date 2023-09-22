Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

