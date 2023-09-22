Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $550.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $299.96 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $522.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.