Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,869.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,574.90. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107 shares of company stock worth $174,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

