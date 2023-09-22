Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

