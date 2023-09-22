Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,105 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

