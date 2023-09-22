Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

