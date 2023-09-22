Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $873.75 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $873.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.11 or 0.05993265 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,483,843,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,260,599 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

