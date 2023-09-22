Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 198000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sarama Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.
