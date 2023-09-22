Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.80

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.80 and traded as high as $37.36. Saul Centers shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 46,192 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BFS

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $293,043.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,014.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.