SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $301.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $204.53 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

