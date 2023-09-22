Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Down 1.1 %

Scholastic stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHL

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.