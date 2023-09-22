Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 36.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

