Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

