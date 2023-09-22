SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Up 14.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 3,253,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 775,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

SciSparc’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 1-26 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SciSparc Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPRC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

