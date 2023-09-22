SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Up 14.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 3,253,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 775,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SciSparc Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
SciSparc’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 1-26 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.
About SciSparc
SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.
