Scotiabank Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$31.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.15.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.25. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0803089 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

