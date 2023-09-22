Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SA opened at $11.27 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

