Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.00

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $213.88, with a volume of 1301088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

