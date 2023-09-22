Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Trading Up 2.2%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 8,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Sentage Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 35.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sentage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sentage by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.