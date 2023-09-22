Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Down 19.7%

Shares of Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $2.65. 9,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

