ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

NYSE NOW opened at $552.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

