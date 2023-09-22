Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

Shake Shack stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -290.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

