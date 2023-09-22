Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 68,619 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.