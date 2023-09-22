Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 29,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,095,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

