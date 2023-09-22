Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 672 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.