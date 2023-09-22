Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWF stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

