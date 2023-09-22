Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $526,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,049 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,666,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

