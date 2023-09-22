Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $892,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

