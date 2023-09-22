Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,422 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

