Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $353,296,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.46 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

