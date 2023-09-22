Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.34

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 104447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Shimano Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.59.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

