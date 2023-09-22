Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.88) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 308 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £449.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.30.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Peter Whiting bought 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £64,581 ($79,996.28). Insiders purchased a total of 20,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

